Boruto Reveals Synopsis of Mujina Bandits’ Arc

Fans are still somewhat reeling following the story arc that sees Boruto and Sasuke travel back into the past of Konoha, meeting past versions of the ninja that populate the Hidden Leaf Village. While not ever taking place in the manga, it held over fans that were anticipating the next big arc that adapted the source material. Well fans won’t have to wait much longer, as the Mujina Bandits arc, which follows the next big storyline of the manga, will be making its debut later this month and an official description of the arc has been released!

Twitter User SpirallingSphe2 shared the official description of the upcoming arc that is looking to introduce a new threat to both Boruto, the rest of Team 7, and Konoha in the form of thieves that are looking to make their next big score via a hidden treasure within the Hidden Leaf Village!

“Houzuki Castle is a penitentiary that is difficult to break out of, and is currently being managed by Kusagakure Village. It’s been decided that Boruto and Mitsuki from Team 7 would be dispatched to this castle. Imprisoned there is someone from the atrocious thieving organizations, ‘The Mujina Bandis’ = They come into contact with a former member named Kokuri, who tried to escape from and betray ‘The Mujina Bandits’. The two of them have been given a mission to start protecting him from the assassins from the ‘Mujina’. Concealing her true identity, Uchiha Sarada also joins forces with them later on. And so, the escort mission for Team 7 has begun!”

In the manga currently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sees the young Team 7 squaring off against the villainous organization of Kara in a dazzling display of ninjutsu that will surely be translated to the medium of anime at some point.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.