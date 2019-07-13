Boruto Preview Introduces Kakashi To His Mini-Me

Kakashi is about to have a whole new host of problems that he’s going to need to deal with, most specifically a young ninja who has decided to become his “Mini-Me”. With Team 25 led by the Kakashi look-a-like, Hoki, its up to the former Hokage to attempt to whip this team of standard young ninja into a fighting force. The preview for the upcoming episode 115 shows Kakashi meeting Hoki for the first time in his disguise of a mild-mannered journalist, Sukea.

Following his adventures with Gai and Mirai in the hot springs during the “Konoha Shinden” arc, Kikashi finds himself taking the role of teacher once again with the troublesome team of Team 25, made up of Hoki, Renga, and Hako. Hoki has quite the affinity for Kakashi, deciding to pattern his appearance after the legendary ninja who wields the power of the Uchiha Clan’s Sharingan in one of his eyes. Kakashi, whose character can be defined as stoic, looks to be trying to make the best of a lousy situation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The fact that Kakashi takes on the identity of a journalist, whether its meant to or not, seems to be paying homage to characters such as Superman with Clark Kent and Spider-Man with Peter Parker. Obviously, the chidori wielding ninja master needs to hide his identity in order to assist the Team without them being infatuated with his status and causing them to lose sight with what’s important. Whether or not Kakashi is ultimately going to manage to be successful is still up in the air, but it should make for a humorous one off to see the sixth Hokage dealing with a tiny version of himself.

Kakashi has one of the longest histories in the Naruto series, with numerous arcs dedicated to his life throughout its many episodes. He originally got his Sharingan from his teammate Obito, who gave it to Kakashi when he believed he was about to die. Of course, Obito would eventually become a major antagonist for the series but also provided one of the most amazing fights of the franchise with the villain having a hand to hand fight with his former friend.

What do you think of this “Mini-Me” version of Kakashi? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.