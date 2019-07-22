Naruto Preview Teases Konohamaru’s Forbidden Romance in Boruto

Naruto has never been the best with romance, but the series has never let that stop its couples. Over the years, even characters like Sai have managed to find love, and many began wondering if Konohamaru would ever fall for someone. Now, it seems like Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is ready to open Konohamaru up to love, but his path there will not be an easy one.

After all, it turns out Konohamaru has been put in a real Romeo & Juliet scenario, and Naruto just drove his predicament home hard with its latest episode preview.

Recently, episode 116 went live and saw Naruto’s top student meet a very lovely lady. A woman known as Lemon was found just within Konoha being pursued, and it was Konohamaru who saved the lady alongside Boruto. The trio went on to tour the city with Lemon growing closer to Konohamaru with each hour, and even Boruto was able to figure out the two had feelings for one another by the end of the day.

However, according to a new episode preview, Boruto will not make Konohamaru’s life so easy with love. Episode 117 will focus on Lemon’s yet-known secret, and it teases something be wrong with her. Despite her clear affection for Konohamaru, something is keeping Lemon from acting on her feelings. The preview for episode 117 sees the would-be couple staring at each other wistfully while an iron gate separates them, and fans can only guess at what is coming for the pair. Right now, fans believe Lemon may be involved in an arranged marriage which she is trying to escape, and it may fall to Konohamaru to save her by showing Lemon the power of — well — true love.

So, do you think Konohamaru could really be headed for his first real relationship…?

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.