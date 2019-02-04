‘Boruto’ Shares Touching Sakura, Sarada Reunion

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ Mitsuki Disappearance arc may not have evolved through its run as fans had wanted, but it started out with a very interesting predicament in which Mitsuki abandoned the Hidden Leaf Village and Boruto and Sarada became deserters as well in order to go after him.

Now that the Mitsuki Disappearance arc has wrapped, Boruto and the others now have to deal with the fallout of their actions and this has resulted in an emotional episode for all of them. One of the most noteworthy is Sarada’s homecoming in which fans saw quite the tearjerking reunion with her mother, Sakura.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I love them so much 🌸💞 pic.twitter.com/Ov9TaQGPMU — Sarada (@GoatchihaSarada) February 3, 2019

Sarada, Mitsuki, and Boruto finally returned to the Hidden Leaf Village following their actions in the Hidden Stone, and while it felt like they were a long time away for fans watching through the Mitsuki Disappearance arc, it must have been an even longer time in the series canon. When Sarada returns home in Episode 92, Sakura seems mad at first but instantly hugs Sarada as soon as she tries to apologize. Saying that she was worried, Sarada bursts into tears as the two silently embrace one another.

Boruto and Sarada left the village in search of Mitsuki around Episode 72 of the series, so they’ve been gone from the village without saying a word to their parents for around 20 episodes. In that context, the reunion between Sarada and Sakura hits that much harder considering how close they are now.

One of the most popular arcs of the series thus far is the one in which Sarada grows closer to both her mother and father after being confused about their relationship to her, but fans have not had many chances to see how much that mother and daughter relationship has flourished ever since then. These scenes are too far and few in-between, especially considering how much of a focus Sarada had early on so these emotional moments hit Naruto fans right in the heart each time.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.