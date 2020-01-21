Boruto Reveals Sarada’s Stunning Chidori

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ latest chapter continues the struggle to save Naruto from his prison in Jigen’s alternate dimension. This has put Boruto and the new Team 7 line up against another tough foe from Kara, Boro. Boro came out swinging in the previous chapter with all sorts of strange techniques that were hard to counter, so Team 7 decided that their best course of action would be to follow the plans of a single leader, Sarada. With her future goal of being Hokage of the Hidden Leaf someday, it’s no mystery as to why she’s already proven to be a strong and decisive leader.

Chapter 42 of the series takes this one step further as the fight against Boro continued. The more Team 7 continued to throw at Boro, the more he was able to regenerate his body and recover from their attacks. But after discovering that Boro has a weakness in a special core he’s hiding somewhere on his body, Sarada decides to use a jutsu that would move too fast for even Boro to recover from.

Surprisingly, it’s through the use of her father’s technique, Chidori, that Sarada is able to make a dent. Revealing that she’s been testing out the jutsu during her time off of missions, she ends up using it in battle for the first time to great effect. Here’s a look at the Chidori thanks to @Abdul_S17 on Twitter:

ROUND OF APPLAUSE FOR SARADA UCHIHA, DECLARED THE TEAM LEADER LAST CHAPTER AND ALREADY CAUSING HAVOC…SHE WAS TOO GOOD, THE HOKAGE THAT WILL SURPASS ALL>>>>>>> pic.twitter.com/vgNqazPIHG — Abdul Zoldyck [SASUKE RETSUDEN MOVIE] (@Abdul_S17) January 20, 2020

Figuring out that Boro is moving his core throughout his body with each attack, Sarada quickly pieces together that she needs to attack in a way that he wouldn’t see it coming fast enough. She needed an attack that would piece Boro’s core faster than he could move it, and one that would hit regardless of he sees her aiming it.

With an unleashing of her own Chidori, she manages to strike Boro before he’s able to form the seal necessary to move his core. At the very least, it looks that way. The chapter comes to an end before it’s confirmed whether or not it’s successful, but her Chidori sure looked devastating! What do you think Sarada’s own Chidori? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

