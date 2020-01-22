Boruto Hypes Sarada and Kawaki Big Time in New Chapter

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ latest chapter continues the fight between the makeshift Team 7 and the powerful Kara member Boro, and Boruto and the others have made some major strides against the foe thanks to Sarada’s quick thinking. Deeming her Team 7’s official Captain thanks to her strategic skills out in the field, the latest chapter moves this one step further as it shows just how well Sarada adapts to having a new team member, Kawaki, as part of the fight this time around. In fact, the two come up with a quick strategy to hopefully take down Boro for good.

Chapter 42 of the series sees Sarada stand back as Boruto, Kawaki, and Mitsuki attack Boro in order to figure out what to do next. Boro’s able to regenerate and counter almost every one of their techniques, but Kawaki soon reveals that Boro has a major weakness. In fact, every member of Kara is a modified human being with a vulnerable core somewhere inside of them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But frustrated in the fact that he can’t seem to land the blow himself, Kawaki instead asks Sarada to look closely and use her Sharingan to spot the core in Boro’s body. She mentioned in a previous chapter that she would jump in to help whenever Kawaki needed it, and now he’s calling on her favor as they struggle to win this fight.

IN THE END KAWAKI NEEDED SARADA’S HELP!!! BEST CHARACTERS IN THE MANGA pic.twitter.com/R3p6RAe1yW — Jackson[MANGA ADAPTATION IN JANUARY] (@Boruto4life) January 20, 2020

Previous chapters of the series have shown just how strong Kawaki and Sarada are respectively, but the latest chapter has provided a great example as to what they can accomplish when working together. Sarada grew to trust in Kawaki just as Boruto and the Hokage do, and here she puts all her faith in him (and he does the same) as he continues to by her time to spot Boro’s core.

To follow through with his belief in her, and her in him, Sarada decides to go all in with a surprising Chidori to bring the chapter (and hopefully the fight with Boro) to an end. What do you think Sarada and Kawaki’s quick teamwork? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.