Naruto: Can Sasuke Regain the Rinnegan?

✖

Would it be possible for Sasuke to regain the Rinnegan in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' future? The newest string of chapters in the manga series certainly took fans by surprise as the fights against Isshiki and Momoshiki Otsutsuki (in Boruto's body, no less). The fights took quite a lot out of Naruto, Boruto, Sasuke, and Kawkai during its fray, and notably took each of the fighters down a peg in the immediate aftermath. After starting out the sequel series as some of the strongest fighters in this ninja world, that's no longer the case.

One of the major ways Boruto: Naruto Next Generations nerfed Sasuke Uchiha was him losing his access to the Rinnegan. Due to Momoshiki landing a surprise hit on him when he woke up in Boruto's body, Sasuke was thus stabbed in the eye and confirms in Chapter 55 that he has lost his Rinnegan potentially for good. But is that really the case? Is this the last we'll see of the Rinnegan with Sasuke?

(Photo: Pierrot)

The major question is not whether or not he can regain access to this power, it's whether or not he should. Because remember, we're looking at each new chapter of this sequel series through the lens of that very first flash forward from the first chapter of the series. Seeing an older Boruto and Kawaki using their Karma abilities in a ruined Konoha, the series eventually has to build to this point.

Now it's not completely necessary anymore to kill off Naruto and Sasuke to make room for Boruto to eventually become the main person fighting on behalf of Konoha. Due to Naruto and Sasuke losing their major abilities in this recent fight, it's fair to say that they'll take more and more of a backseat during these future fights to come as Boruto and Kawaki grow more into their own power.

It's entirely possible that Sasuke's eye could recover over time, but if the series is smart then it'll be quite a while before he'd be able to do so. But there's a greater chance that Sasuke has lost his Rinnegan for good. Not only would it leave a greater impact from this fight with Isshiki as a whole, but would also further remove Sasuke from the center of it all and more into the mentor role he should be taking.

What do you think? Do you think Sasuke could recover his Rinnegan in the future? Would you even want to see that happen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!