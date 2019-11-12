Boruto Shares One Cute Sasuke, Sakura Moment

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ time travel arc has been a huge boon to the anime series, but not only has been a nostalgic trip down memory lane for fans of Masashi Kishimoto’s original iteration but it has resulted in some impressive character growth for Boruto. With Sasuke surprisingly coming along for the time ride, the series has begun showing some more character growth from him too. While he’s made great strides in terms of getting beyond his past in the series, the time travel arc is doing a lot to open him up to others. This is especially true of his relationship with Sakura.

After sharing a heartwarming moment between Sarada and Sasuke in a previous episode, it seems her letter to him will be key in how he interacts with the younger version of Sakura as Sasuke suddenly bumped into her in the latest episode much to the delight of fans.

FULL CLIP! Sasuke stops Sakura from falling and then proceeds to say: “be careful”! Sasuke in a hurry drops the letter written by sarada, SAKURA READ IT. pic.twitter.com/rvU6mtSSSy — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) November 10, 2019

Episode 132 of the series sees the younger Sakura coming home from her harsh training with Tsunade. She’s distracted, so she suddenly bumps into Sasuke. Sasuke had been trying to avoid her this entire time because he has no idea how it would impact their future together, and he couldn’t help this moment that seems to be fate tying these two together in this way.

He tells her to be careful after keeping her from falling over, but suddenly tries to get away from her before she talks to him too much. But in his hurry, he suddenly drops the note that he had kept from Sarada. Leaving it for Sakura to pick it up, this sweet moment between the two will definitely have greater implications for their future.

