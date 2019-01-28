‘Boruto’ Shares New Details About ‘Naruto Shinden’ Arc

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ latest episode saw the final climactic battle of the Mitsuki Disappearance arc against the raging Ku, and the next episode will deal with the fallout of the arc, which means that the anime series is gearing up for its next big arc.

This will begin with an anime adaptation of the Naruto Shinden light novel, which focuses on the relationship between Boruto and his father. Thanks to some new translation details.

Thanks to translations from @OrganicDinosaur on Twitter, we now know the Naruto Shinden adaptation will begin with after Episode 92 of the series as a recent scan from Weekly Shonen Jump teases more of the adaptations details, “It finally begins…Naruto Shinden! With this week’s broadcast, the ‘Mitsuki Disappearance Arc’ will conclude, and the story will be breaking into new developments! Scenes from the light novel will be animated! The routines of Naruto, his comrades, and their children will be depicted!”

What’s interesting about the adaptation is that it will finally reveal more about the parent and child relationships, which had only been hinted at in spurts throughout the first 90 episodes of the series, “The parents and children resemble each other a lot, right! New characters will appear one after another!”

For those unfamiliar, Shueisha’s Jump J Books line launched three light novel stories earlier this year written by Mirei Miyamoto. Each of the novels follows a character’s struggles through fatherhood with the three novels in the series following Naruto, Shikamaru, and Sasuke as they try and bond with their children.

This series carried the subtitle “Shinden”, and the first book in the series is Naruto Shinden (The New Legend of Naruto), followed by Shikamaru Shinden (The New Legend of Shikamaru) and Sasuke Shinden (The New Legend of Sasuke) respectively. Naruto Shinden (which is being adapted) is set on a special holiday where the kids hang out with their parents for a while. This will make for a good breather following the dense nature of the Mitsuki Disappearance arc.

Though it’s currently unconfirmed whether or not this will launch an entire arc, or just be a one-off story in-between, fans are still looking forward to explore more of the parent and child relationships, which continues to be the most interesting thread in the sequel thus far.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.