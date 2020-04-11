Boruto Impresses with Final Fight Against Shojoji

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations return to adapting the manga after over a year’s worth of original anime material, so fans everywhere were curious as to how the Mujina Bandits arc would turn out. Given that it features some notable moments for Boruto and the other characters, fans were wondering how the anime would adapt some of these events. Not only did these character moments get their time to breathe in previous episodes of the arc, the arc overall went out with a bang as Boruto finally took on the Mujina Gang boss Shojoji and his super gross forbidden jutsu abilities.

There was definitely an impressive amount of work put into the fight between Boruto and Shojoji, and all of this culminated in the final few seconds of the fight where a winner was decided. As Shojoji launched his final attempt, Boruto quickly dashed behind him and delivered a Rasengan straight to Shojoji’s back with the aftershock flying upward in a cool way.

Not only did this final fight of the arc impress fans, there was even more to enjoy as the new opening theme for the series teases a return to the events of the manga. Not only does it prominently features important upcoming characters like Kawaki who have yet to make their way to the anime, but also has some very crucial teases for the future fights and villains in the series.

Production for the next arc of the series is already underway, and it teases another return to the manga. It’s especially good news following the 80 plus episode break in between official manga stories, and could be what stray Boruto fans need to jump back into the anime! There are a lot of great things going on for the sequel so far, and animation like this is just the cherry on top for those dedicated enough to stick around with the anime even through the periods of drought in between major stories moving Boruto’s plot forward.

What did you think of the final fight between Boruto and Shojoji? How did you like Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ Mujina Bandits arc in the anime? Was the arc better in the anime or in the manga release? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!