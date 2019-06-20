Naruto Sets Up Major Shino vs Rock Lee Showdown in Boruto

Naruto fans are aware the bond between the Konoha 11 is hard to mess with. Even Sasuke has been accepted back into the group after his tryst with Orochimaru, but a spot of trouble could be coming which breaks two of the ninjas apart.

After all, it seems as if Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is about to try and pull Shino apart from one of his friends.

Recently, an episode synopsis went live for Boruto, and it was there fans learned about “The GEMAKI Proxy War.” Thanks to translator Organic Dinosaur, you can read about the episode’s troubling conflict below:

“Extreme: Ninja Picture Scrolls — more commonly known as GEMAKI — is themed around famous Shinobi of each successive generation. Currently, it’s a very popular card game. Boruto and his friends have become increasingly eager to collect the cards. While doing so, Boruto and his friends realise that there were many unrecognised but influential people who had yet to be turned into cards. These included their former teacher Aburame Shino and Meta’s father Rock Lee,” the blurb reads.

As it explains, the card game is accepting nominations for its next addition, but only one will get approved. Now, Boruto and his fans are warring with one another over which hero should be added to GEMAKI. It is only a matter of time before Shino and Rock Lee get involved themselves, but fans should not expect them to fight. After all, the heroes are two who are downright supportive, so it will be the kids they need to worry about.

So, which ninja do you think will come out on top? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.