Boruto Teaser Introduces Konohamaru’s First Romance

Konohamaru has come a long way in the Naruto franchise. Originally acting as a pest to the titular character, the young ninja eventually grew to become a teacher himself while still aspiring to become the Hokage of Konoha himself one day. Recently, in Boruto, it seems that something may be impeding his path to becoming the leader of the Hidden Leaf Village in the form of a new girlfriend! Will Remon truly by Konohamaru’s “Ninja Way”?

The grandson of the third Hokage, Konohamaru became more and more closely attached to Naruto, managing to even learn the Rasengan technique and the Shadow Clone jutsu. After growing up in the shadow of Naruto, Konohamaru become a teacher at the ninja academy once he came of age, being placed in charge of Team 3 that just so happened to have Naruto’s son, Boruto, as a member. It’s here that Konohamaru has really managed to shine, teaching the Rasengan to Naruto’s progeny and being able to pass along everything he’s learned to this new ninja trio.

Konohamaru’s family has had a long tradition in the Hidden Leaf Village, with not just his grandfather becoming the Third Hokage of the village, but his parents also becoming ANBU ninjas themselves. He has Konoha in his blood and its clear that one day, should he not befall a gruesome death at the hands of his enemies, he’ll become Hokage himself.

As for his new found relationship with Remen, we’ll have to wait until the next installment of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations to get the inside scoop on whether or not “Konohemon” will remain a happy couple moving forward. Many had originally believed that Konohamaru’s childhood friend, Moegi, would end up with the young teacher, but who knows at this point?

