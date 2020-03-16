Boruto Introduces Tento to the Anime

One of the benefits Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has as a sequel is being able to further flesh out the world Masashi Kishimoto first introduced with Naruto. But because that original series was constantly embroiled in war and other struggles, fans didn’t get to really find out how the day to day hierarchy of the world actually worked. But that’s changed with the latest episode of the series as we’re not only introduced to the Feudal Lord of the Land of Fire, and more importantly, we were introduced to his bratty son, Tento Madoka.

Now that the anime has returned to adapting material from the manga after quite a lengthy time, Tento has been brought to the anime with Episode 148. As a key component of the Mujina Bandits arc, Tento had quite the abrasive introduction to Boruto and the other shinobi as the young boy established himself as a spoiled rich kid.

Episode 148 of the series sees Tento arrive in the Hidden Leaf Village and he’s obsessed with the ninja card game much like Boruto and his friends are. Using a black card with an obscene amount of money on it thanks to his father, Tento went to each and every shop to buy out their entire stock of cards in search of rare ones. But this ended up pushing Boruto and the others away upon their first meeting.

Tento, upon seeing that Iwabe had a Seventh Hokage card, tries to purchase it but fails. He later tries to show off his influence by buying out an entire restaurant, but all of these things continue to rub Boruto the wrong way. But once Tento finds out Boruto is Naruto’s son, he specially asks for Boruto to be the one who serves as his bodyguard and escort over the next few days.

But while this initially seems like an easier mission in which getting along with Tento is the only thing to worry about, the lingering threat of the Mujina Gang still hangs overhead as the Mujina Bandits arc continues with the next episode. But how do you feel about Tento’s arrival in the anime? Are you glad to see the anime finally continuing more of the manga’s story? What are you hoping to see from the rest of the arc? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!