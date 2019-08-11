Boruto Reveals Urashiki’s Reason for Returning

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans have been wondering when the anime would move away from its current string of filler arcs and capitalize on some of the major loose threads left over from the end of the Chunin Exams. The threat of the missing Otsutsuki Clan member, Urashiki, has been on the back burner for the vast majority of the last few arcs but it seems that he will finally be making a return in the next batch of episodes.

A new synopsis for a future episode of the series reveals that not only will Urashiki Otsutsuki be making a return to the anime but also reveals that his motive involves Gaara and the One Tailed Beast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 121, as translated by @OrganicDinosaur on Twitter, is titled “Protect the Ichibi!! The Entrusted Mission!” Urashiki will be returning to the anime as he’s “aiming to get the vast amounts of chakra that was hidden within the one-tailed beast.” Unfortunately, there’s no further detail as to what he needs that chakra for but this episode hints that it will be explored over the next arc.

Urarashiki will be in the center of a major new battle against Sasuke, Gaara, and even Shiki, and it seems that he’s going to be just as tough to defeat as Momoshiki and Kinshiki. Urashiki has been the most mysterious of the trio because he’s a character original to the anime’s version of the events. Although the Chunin Exams arc was also featured in the manga and Boruto: Naruto the Movie, Urashiki threw a wrench into the anime.

The anime series revealed that not only could he steal chakra with his fishing rod, which is now further evidence of his mysterious chakra gathering plan, Urashiki also has a Rinne Sharigan ready to go. Sasuke has apparently been out tracking his wherabouts since, and it appears that he will finally catch up to him in the anime’s next arc.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.