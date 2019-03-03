‘Boruto’ Voice Actress Announces Pregnancy

It seems like the anime fandom should prepare some congratulations. A fan-favorite actress in the industry let fans know she’s expecting, and Naruto fans are eager to support the star as her pregnancy grows.

According to a recent report by Comic Natalie, Boruto’s voice actress Yuko Sanpei has confirmed she is expecting a child. The voice actress made the announcement recently on her 33rd birthday (via ANN).

So far, there are no details about Sanpei’s pregnancy available to the public, but this will be her second child. The actress had her first kid in 2014.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Sanpei’s name, you will know her voice. The Japanese voice actress has an extensive resume within the anime field, but fans will recognize her as Boruto Uzumaki of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Beyond her latest starring role, Sanpei has take part in tons of other projects. The actress played Renton Thurston in Eureka Seven and its Hi-Evolution films. She also voices Ryo Akizuki in The IDOLM@ASTER series and stars in other anime titles like Captain Tsubasa, The Qwaser of Stigmata, and more.

Our congrats go out to Sanpei and her growing family at this time!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

