‘Boruto’ Teases Volume 8 Release

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has begun a new Kawaki focused arc for the series as Boruto and Kawaki have started training with one another in order to better understand the power of their Karma marks.

This new arc will be the focus of the next volume of the series releasing in Japan, and a new promotional spread teases Volume 8’s upcoming release full of this kind of Boruto and Kawaki content. You can check it out below.

Boruto and Kawaki: Both of their ‘Karma’ are resonating. These boys will be connected through their friendship, or by something else…

What will happen when the pursuing ‘Kara’ approaches the ‘Vessel’…!? The next volume is no. 8, which is expected to release in Summer 2019!! pic.twitter.com/I4SyHVyUmh — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) February 2, 2019

As spotted by @OrganicDinosaur on Twitter, Volume 8 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently scheduled to release this Summer in Japan and the promotional spread for the volume teases many of the events happening in the manga so far. Boruto and Kawaki’s Karma marks are beginning to resonate as they have begun training together in order to better figure out the power. The only way to free themselves from it is to learn more about it, so it’s set them on this collision course.

But things don’t go so smoothly as the translated tease for the volume reads, “These boys will be connected through their friendship, or by something else…What will happen when the pursuing ‘Kara’ approaches the ‘Vessel’…!?” The first evidence of this has come in the last few chapters of the series, which see one of the most powerful Kara members, Delta, coming to claim Kawaki.

The initial fight with Delta, who Kawaki says is one of the “Inners” (the strongest Kara members) has already provided quite a few impressive moments as it has kicked off a fight between Naruto and Delta. Naruto is getting more emotional as well, as he will protect his children, which includes Kawaki, with whatever means necessary.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.