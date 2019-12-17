Boruto Writer Hypes Anime’s Future Episodes

A new decade is almost upon fans, and they will be happy to hear Naruto plans to carry forth into 2020. The franchise is thriving today thanks to titles like Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. After a couple years in production, the sequel has found its niche with fans, and it seems like Boruto has big plans in store for the new year.

Over on Twitter, fans were let in on the anime for a brief moment. The writer of Boruto‘s manga Ukyou Kodachi took to social media to tease what he’s seen of the future.

“The future of the Boruto anime is going to become even more interesting! It’s amazing,” Kodachi shared. “I got the screenplays and cannot stop smiling. Enjoy it!”

As you can see, Kodachi feels pretty great about the direction of Boruto. The writer has kept a tight handle on the manga and its plot so far which gives his endorsement a boost with fans. After all, readers have been quite happy with his storytelling, and they would love the anime to match the level of the manga.

For some time now, the anime has rankled fans who’ve been stewing over its plot. All of its filler stories and thin character arcs have left much to be desired. The anime has done far better with its story since it hit print, so fans are hoping Kodachi is spot-on with his assessment here.

How do you feel about this little Boruto teaser…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.