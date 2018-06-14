‘Boruto’ Reveals One Never-Before-Seen ‘Naruto’ Moment

Boruto fans got a ton of action in the latest episode, but they also got their heartstrings tugged with a never before seen Naruto moment.

Spoilers incoming for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 62: The Otsutsuki Invasion, so if you want to go in spoiler-free you’ve been warned.

The new episode features some intense action sequences, with Naruto displaying just how powerful he can be when protecting others is the cause. Naruto defends the civilians from Momoshiki’s devastating attacks by utilizing his Bijuu chakra as a shield, but when Boruto asks why he doesn’t take out the projectiles from afar, he learns that if Naruto were to do that he would devastate the surrounding area.

Watching his father’s mounting attack, Boruto starts to see moments from the past including his own birth. Naruto is seen holding a newborn Boruto in his arms, something fans never got a chance to witness in the original Naruto series. The montage follows Boruto as he gets older, including the moment from the beginning of the episode.

That poignant montage gives way to a scream though as a massive surge of power seems to disrupt Naruto’s shield, giving way to the credits. You can check out the spoiler image above.

Ending on that note is just cruel guys, just cruel. How am I going to cope after an ending like that?

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.