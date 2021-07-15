Naruto Meets the ICU in Boruto's New Episode Promo

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has recently pitted the young ninjas of Team 7 against the cult leader Boro, one of the strongest members of the Kara Organization, in an attempt to save the life of the Seventh Hokage, and a new spoiler preview shows that the rescue mission might have been a success. With Naruto and Sasuke battling, and subsequently losing, to the leader of Kara in Jigen, even with the rescue mission being a success, it's clear that the Hidden Leaf Village and those ninjas who live within it are far from free of danger.

The latest installment of Masashi Kishimoto's anime adaptation focused on Sarada leading the charge against Boro, a villain who has the ability to regenerate from nearly any wound while also exerting a virus that puts a big monkey wrench into the heroes' mission. Though Sarada was able to deliver a killer blow against Boro using the Chidori that she learned from her father, it seems that the battle is far from over as an unexpected opponent may have arisen in Boruto himself. With Momoshiki overtaking Boruto's body thanks to the mysterious energy known as Karma, it's clear that even with Boro potentially facing defeat, Team 7 might have an even deadlier threat to defeat from one of their own.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared this new promo image from the next installment of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which features Naruto bound to a bed, following the disastrous battle that the Seventh Hokage had against the leader of the Kara Organization:

With the anime adaptation continuing to adapt the heart-pounding action of the manga, the battle against Jigen is about to enter a brand new level, with the latest opening for the television series hinting at some major things to come. The world of Konoha is set to see some major changes in the near future and rest assured, they won't all be good as Kara continues their march to achieve the goals of the Otsutsuki and steal all the chakra of the world for themselves.

