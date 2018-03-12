‘Boruto’ Reveals Season One Blu-ray, DVD Details

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been loved by fans ever since it gave fans of the original Naruto series a way to revisit its universe and characters after the events of the original series.

In fact, it’s been so popular that fans in Japan cannot wait to get their hands on the first season on home video.

The first season is set to release the first season on Blu-ray and home video in Japan, and fans are in love with the art included. The cover art shows off the New Seven Swordsman arc of the series, and the insert features a lovely portrait of Sarada, Sakura, and Sasuke as a family.

The latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations began its first steps into the Chunnin Exams arc by having Katasuke introduce Boruto to the idea of using Ninja Tools, which play a major part of the arc covered in the film in which Boruto trains under Sasuke in order to impress his father and get him to pay more attention, something he’s been dealing during the entire series to this point. But he’s hesitant to join the upcoming Chuunin Exam, and only does so when he’s talked into cheating by using specialized chakra technology by Katasuke.

Boruto then goes through a dilemma during the Chuunin Exams when he’s caught cheating, and his father is kidnapped by a new set of ninja baddies from the Kaguya clan. This new arc has been hotly anticipated, but it has raised many questions for fans of the series as Boruto has proven to have already learned the same kind of lessons he learns in the movie and the manga run.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

