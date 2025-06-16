New Boruto Look Proves His Biggest Fight Yet Is Far From Over

While the last chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex had the protagonist at the mercy of the unstoppable villain, it seems that the upcoming one will have him recover and put up a fight, much to the surprise of readers and Jura. The next chapter will be an interesting one, and how Boruto manages to keep fighting despite his strongest power being neutralised will be intriguing and something fans do not want to miss.

A new sneak peek of the upcoming Chapter 23 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, set to release on June 19th, has been revealed one week and two days before the official release, and the first one is here. It shows a panel of Boruto activating his Purple Lightning Jutsu after Jura grabs his hand. The technique shocked the villain, leaving him dazed and surprised. This is a major change of pace for how the fight has been going, and it does open the door for a few possibilities as to why Jura is surprised. Nonetheless, it seems the fight is still raging on, and this next chapter might be as action-packed as the last.

Boruto And Jura’s Fight Is Getting More Intense

Shueisha

Throughout the fight, Boruto has been unleashing his most powerful techniques like the Rasengan Uzuhiko and Flying Raijin, but it was still to no avail as Jura countered them. While the Purple Lightning is indeed powerful, as it is the improved version of the Chidori that Kakashi invented, it shouldn’t faze Jura that much to the point of shock and even pain. Besides being caught by surprise, the only other possible explanation is that the Shinjus are weak to lightning-based attacks, and a previous fight might be the clue to this.

In Chapter 12, Sarada managed to shock Hidari in the exact same way, with the Shinju grabbing hold of her, Sarada activating her Chidori Stream, and Hidari being temporarily paralyzed. In chapter 4, Boruto paralyzed Mamushi in the exact same way in the sneak peek. While it is true that lightning would do that to any ninja, the fact that it happened there to three different Shinjus means that this is a pattern, and most likely one of their weaknesses. Jura uses Wood Style and is a tree himself, and given that wood is part Earth, it is obviously weak to Lightning Style as per the established lore. This next chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is definitely a turning point in the battle, and all the possibilities are as exciting as the other.