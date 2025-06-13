Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 23 Release Date, Time & What to Expect

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’s upcoming chapter will be another action-packed chapter, and fortunately for fans, this is where the real battle begins and is the perfect time for something major to happen, as the protagonist is about to be consumed by the jaws of death. The second story arc is currently in its climax, and there are so many possibilities as to how this fight between Boruto and Jura will conclude, all are as interesting and exciting as the other.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex carries on the narrative of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations following a three-year time jump. After years of being in hiding, Boruto returns to Konoha, now labeled a traitor due to a memory-altering jutsu that switched the perceptions of him and Kawaki within the village. As formidable new dangers from the Ten-Tails and Code arise, Boruto, now older and more adept, must safeguard his loved ones from destructive forces emerging from various locations.

When Does Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 23 Release?

The release date for Chapter 23 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is scheduled for June 19th, 2025, at 12 AM Japan Standard Time, 11 AM Eastern Standard Time (ET), 10 AM Central Standard Time (CT), 8 AM Pacific Standard Time (PT), and 3 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). Fans around the world can read the chapter on Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump app. The first three and the last three chapters are available for free, while a subscription is required to access the chapters in between.

What Happened in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 22?

To jog readers’ memories, the previous chapter was mostly about Boruto and Jura’s fight. Boruto was extremely nervous about the impending foe, and after making preparations to use his Flying Raijin, Jura swooped in and they both fought. Throughout the fight, Jura held the upper hand, but Boruto held his own for the most part. It wasn’t until Jura caught the protagonist in his wood trap that Boruto decided to unleash his trump card.

After a short conversation where Boruto secretly gathered energy for his Rasengan Uzuhiko, he teleported to the villain and hit him with the jutsu. Effective at first, Jura realized how it worked and quickly neutralized the Uzuhiko, leaving Boruto shocked and with nothing else left.

Boruto’s Backed Into a Corner in Chapter 23

This is where the fight will go anyway, as Boruto is all out of options, and he can’t beat Jura nor retreat. There are two wild cards, especially that fans need to look out for: Kawaki and Momoshiki. The two have been out of the picture for quite some time now, and they can make an appearance anytime, particularly Momoshiki, who has been ominously inactive for three years now.

Whichever way the battle goes in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, this chapter is one you cannot miss.