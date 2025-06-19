Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Finally Signals The Beginning Of The End With a Kawaki Redemption

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex‘s latest arc might have been absolutely wild, but the latest chapter just took it to a whole new level with an exciting twist that is about to get even crazier. The second storyline’s horizon is visible now, and the series is about to conclude in an epic way that sets up future plot lines as well as gives fans something they have wanted to see for a long time now.

Following a timeskip much like its predecessors, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex continues the story of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations after a three-year time skip. After spending years in hiding, Boruto makes his return to Konoha, now branded a traitor due to a memory-altering jutsu that altered how the village perceives him and Kawaki. With new and powerful threats from the Ten-Tails and Code on the horizon, Boruto, now older and more skilled, must protect his loved ones from dangerous forces emerging from different places.

The Kawaki at The Flashforward Is Finally Here

As Boruto was being overpowered by Jura, despite putting up a really good fight, he was still stabbed in a vital spot and unable to move. Jura was about to land the finishing blow, but Kawaki made his entrance by stabbing Jura in the eye using his rod, and taking him on in a shocking twist. Displaying the abilities that Ishikki used effortlessly and managing to almost equal Jura, Kawaki decides to activate his Karma, but not before warning Boruto to keep Momoshiki under control and not let the Karma resonance take over him. The chapter concluded with Kawaki in his Karma mode facing off against Jura.

In the first chapter and episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, fans got to see an aged-up Boruto and Kawaki fighting atop the Hokage statue in a backdrop of a devastated Konoha. Fans wondered how the series ever reached that point, what made Kawaki so powerful, and what radicalized him. One piece of the puzzle has been solved in the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, and Kawaki’s newfound strength is on full display in the series’ biggest fight yet.

Just as important is Kawaki’s change of outfits and the fact that he is calling Boruto his brother again. This is an important detail as the series is establishing a pattern of a new outfit every time Kawaki enters a different mental state, and now he is cooperative and even rocking the Konoha band on his waist. This means that once fans get to see him wearing a purple scarf, it will be his becoming a villain and potentially even being the cause of Konoha’s destruction. For now, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex gave him the power that he will one day use to break bad.