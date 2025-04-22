Boruto Is in Danger of Setting Off the Worst Timeline in the Naruto Multiverse

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been veering dangerously close to the worst possible scenario ever since the birth of the God Trees, but it seems that the worst is almost upon the heroes as the protagonist does something unimaginably reckless. With the reveal of the existence of other possible timelines using Kashin Koji’s new Shinjutsu, Prescience, a few chapters back, we found out what the worst development could be, and it has just been set off.

In Chapter 21 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, fans were wowed by Sarada’s magnificent display of overwhelming power after killing Ryu using her Mangekyo Sharingan: Ohirume. However, just as important as an incident is Boruto teleporting to Konohamaru’s location and ambushing the weakened Matsuri, immediately killing her in one shot. While this means that two of the God Trees have been neutralised, an even bigger and scarier foe is about to appear, as Jura sensed Boruto.

Boruto’s Life Has Never Been at a Greater Risk

The worst possible timeline that Kashin Koji has constantly warned Boruto about is where the Ten Tails breaks free from Code’s control and emerges as divine God Trees that possess instinct and thought. That had already happened, but what Koji was truly afraid of was their leader, Jura, who killed Boruto. He saw that happening in multiple timelines, which is why he went to the trouble of training him and revealing Kawaki’s hidden powers. Boruto was truly their last stand against these creatures, and while he could not defeat them all by himself, all hope would be lost without him.

Jura and all the God Trees are linked together, and it is because of this that Kashin Koji did not allow for Boruto to go on this mission in the Land of Wind. If Jura ever sensed the presence of Boruto, he would instantly teleport to the location and kill him, ending the heroes’ chances of saving the world. Koji has reminded Boruto about this numerous times through many chapters, and while Boruto has managed to stay put despite the anxiety of knowing his friends are in danger, he couldn’t remain in the hideout any longer after realising that Konohamaru was about to be killed.

Boruto and Jura’s Battle Is About to Begin

While this might seem too soon, it seems like the fight between Boruto and Jura is about to begin in the next chapter. As has been revealed already, Boruto has no chance to defeat Jura by himself, and with no reinforcements nearby, the protagonist faces his biggest threat yet. To make things worse, Kashin Koji told Boruto that he would be seized in a flash and killed almost instantly if Jura appeared, highlighting the incredible difference in power between the two. Despite all this, there remains one small but very real possibility that Boruto can survive or even come out on top.

While he has been out of the loop for the last few chapters, Kawaki is a key player in all of this after having his limiters removed and his offensive capabilities dialed to the max. Boruto and Kawaki agreed to put aside their differences for once and work together to take down Jura, an enemy that neither could hope to take down on their own. It is possible that Kawaki is well on his way to the battle location. Given that he has Eida, who is monitoring the mission using her Clairvoyance, he can find out where Team 7 is and head out immediately.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex went viral for Chapter 21, and this is just the first chapter of the fifth volume. The developments at the end of the chapter, as well as the many possibilities that it could lead to, mean that fans should strap in for a tumultuous climax of the series’ second story arc. The long-awaited main villain is about to make his entry, and while his fight with Himawari and invasion of Konoha showed off his strength, he wasn’t taking it seriously, but the time might have come for fans to see him go all-out. With the fate of the world now more perilous than ever, Jura’s appearance will be one that cannot be missed.