BossLogic Honors The Area 51 Naruto Crossover

BossLogic is one of the most well known fan artists in the game today. Creating amazing work for properties from Marvel, DC, Netflix, and a ton of other outlets, the digital artist has now taken his pen to the topic of the recent Area 51 event. With the event attempting to encourage participants to discover whether or not there is indeed extraterrestrial life within the mysterious government installation, things took quite a twist when the franchise of Naruto was brought into the mix. With the event now canceled, its spirit lives on in work like BossLogic’s!

BossLogic shared the hilarious, high quality fan art via his Instagram Account for a prospective movie poster, that shows one of Konoha’s head bands in the sands of the Nevada desert, clearly being discovered by a “grey” as part of the “Raid On Area 51”:

View this post on Instagram Based on true events #Area51storm #area51 A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Sep 20, 2019 at 6:41pm PDT

There has been a flurry of activity following the “Raid on Area 51”, with several celebrities taking note of the events and a petition starting to honor the “Naruto runner” caught on a live broadcast that demonstrated how to pull off the trademark sprint. Though it was canceled prematurely due to the fact that the numbers simply weren’t there for the “raid” to continue, it’s clear that the spirit and humor of this event will continue to live on.

Thankfully, the storming of the government installation that is shrouded in mystery didn’t result in any deaths, though it did result in the arrest of a few participants that were looking to answer the question once and for all as to whether or not Area 51 truly had any aliens within its walls. The truth is out there and perhaps one day we’ll learn it, though Naruto running may not be involved.

