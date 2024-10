Studio Trigger, the fine folks behind anime series like Little Witch Academia, Kill la Kill, and the anime film Promare, officially announced a new original television anime series called BNA – Brand New Animal while at Anime Expo this weekend. The new anime series is set to premiere in 2020 on Fuji TV. If and when it’ll appear in the United States will likely be announced far closer to its debut.

According to Anime News Network, Little Witch Academia director Yoh Yoshinari will also direct Brand New Animal while Kill la Kill writer Kazuki Nakashima will serve as scriptwriter. Little is known about the series at the moment beyond one released visual, which also features on the anime series’ website. You can check it out below:

Yoshinari drew the character line art in the visual while Genice Chan did the backgrounds as well as color design. According to Yoshinari, the girl featured front and center is named Michiru. It would appear that Brand New Animal will features an urban, neon-hued metropolitan area — as evidenced by the visual — with some kind of people/animal hybrids. Michiru, it would appear, has some sort of squirrel or features while the unnamed character in behind her resembles a wolf.

Though it’s only been officially confirmed that Chan worked on the visual, it certainly seems like she’s been working on the anime more broadly if her tweet is any indication.

i can!!!!!! finally say it!!!!!!!!!!!

i’ve been working on this!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/t3wut3nEXG — genice @ minicomi b16 (@genicecream) July 6, 2019

What do you think of what we know about Brand New Animal so far? Are you excited to see what Trigger has up its sleeve? Let us know in the comments!

As previously mentioned, BNA – Brand New Animal is currently set to premiere on Japan’s Fuji TV at some point next year.