The Internet Wasn’t Ready for BTS’ Performance of “FAKE LOVE” at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

After a long wait, BTS and the 2018 Billboard Music Awards finally made good on their promise to K-pop fans worldwide. The event went live with a star-studded cast of performances, but few stages were as looked forward to as the one BTS pulled off tonight. Not long ago, the group brought some sensual heat to the stage with their performance of “FAKE LOVE” – and the Internet cannot handle the steam.

As you can see below, the reactions are in, and the world is suitably buzzed about BTS and their historic performance. Tonight marks the first time the K-pop act has performed their latest single live on TV, and BTS did not hold back. The sobering performance was noticeably different from the poppy stage they shared live at the American Music Awards last year with “DNA”. The new track begins with a lilting melody that transitions into a fast-paced chorus headed up by Park Jimin. And, thanks to some fiery new choreography, BTS has definitely gained some new fans after their intense performance tonight.

For those of you unfamiliar with BTS and their ties with the Billboard Music Awards, you should know they date back to last year. The 2017 awards ceremony invited BTS to attend as the group was nominated for Top Social Artist.

After making a highly buzzed about entrance at the event, BTS nabbed the coveted award despite competing with global megastars such as Justin Beiber. This year, the band was up for the award again, and ARMY has devoted the last week to voting campaigns in the hope of helping BTS win two years in a row. And, not long ago, the group took home the coveted award and proved what its massive fanbase can do.

What did you think of BTS’ spellbinding performance at the Billboard Music Awards? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

