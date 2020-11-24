BTS Lands Major Nomination for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
If you feel like being in the stars tonight, then you can join BTS in celebration as they have finally reached a major goal. It has taken years to happen, but The Recording Academy has given the K-pop group some well-deserved recognition. The group was nominated earlier today for a Grammy award in a major category at last, and Army is geeking out about the big accomplishment.
The news went live earlier today as BTS was revealed to be a nominee for Best Pop Duo / Group Performance with their track "Dynamite". The song is the first English-language single produced by BTS, and it has already broken a number of Billboard records. It can also be found on the band's latest album, BE, which debuted last week to public acclaim.
Ohmmmmmmyyyyyyyyggghghhhhhhhgggggggggdhdhsjsixudbslsogbdsisgshdbxidjdbdidhdifjfiri#GRAMMYs #BTS pic.twitter.com/6CWkSPoR6W— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 24, 2020
This nomination news has left fans shaken, and it seems the group itself is still coming to terms with the honor. The band's official Twitter page posted a video featuring several of its members as they watched the nomination ceremony live. RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook all watched closely as the nominations were announced, and they all jumped for joy after seeing their names flash on screen.
This is not the first time BTS has been nominated for a Grammy, but it is the first major category they've been nominated for. Back in 2019, the group was nominated for Best Recording Package after Love Yourself: Tear was released. The award didn't end up going to the team, but BTS did make headlines that night all the same after presenting at the Grammy Awards. They reappeared the following year as part of an on-stage performance of "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X. And if the group is lucky, they made get to finally perform (for real) at the 2021 Grammy Awards Ceremony.
How hyped are you for this big nomination? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Honestly, Same
THE MOMENT JIMIN REALIZED BTS GOT NOMINATED FOR A GRAMMY😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/s022fWgtrU— hourly jimin pixels (@hrlypixeljimi) November 24, 2020
What's the Difference?
koo when koo when— em⁷ ♡s koo 🦋 (@gcfstarjk) November 24, 2020
bts got #1 bts got nominated
HOT100 for grammys pic.twitter.com/nCP5Ct09KE
Give It to Us
SINCE THEY GOT NOMINATED THAT MEANS THEY GET TO PERFORM. ALONE. NO CALLAB STAGE JUST BTS PERFORMING AT GRAMMYS— telep(athy)⁷ (@jeonlvr) November 24, 2020
Two Stories
ARMYS: f-ck the grammys for only nominating BTS all english song and overlooking their Korean songs that also has amazing meaning, lyrics and performances-
BTS: WE GOT NOMINATEDNDSJEH😭💞💕💞💕💞
ARMYS: YOU GOT NOMINATED U DID GREAT BB IM SO PROUD OF U 😭💕💕— blu🦆hiatus (@hyblumie) November 24, 2020
Signed, Sealed, Delivered
THEY GOT NOMINATED— ᴮᴱ cezzane_24 ⁷ (@24Cezzane) November 24, 2020
BTS GOT NOMINATED
WHAT YOONGI WANTS YOONGI GETS !!!!🎉🎉💜💜 pic.twitter.com/gPRWjZ0K5A
A Big PSA
ok but what’s really breaking my heart is bts literally said the grammy they most want to be nominated for is something which represents them as a group and they got nominated for Best Pop Group Performance like do y’all realise how massive this is for them?? IM SO HAPPY PLEASE😭— ⁷ (@jeonboops) November 24, 2020
LISTEN UP
BTS GOT NOMINATED OUR BOYS GOT NOMINATED DO YOU HEAR ME? THEY GOT NOMINATED IM CRYING— ً tira⁷ ♡ (@solarsjks) November 24, 2020
Fortuneteller V
*BTS GOT NOMINATED*
taehyung : WELL AS EXPECTED pic.twitter.com/BNiRZxbkDN— jáy⁷ (@kooglitz) November 24, 2020