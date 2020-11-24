BTS Lands Major Nomination for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

If you feel like being in the stars tonight, then you can join BTS in celebration as they have finally reached a major goal. It has taken years to happen, but The Recording Academy has given the K-pop group some well-deserved recognition. The group was nominated earlier today for a Grammy award in a major category at last, and Army is geeking out about the big accomplishment.

The news went live earlier today as BTS was revealed to be a nominee for Best Pop Duo / Group Performance with their track "Dynamite". The song is the first English-language single produced by BTS, and it has already broken a number of Billboard records. It can also be found on the band's latest album, BE, which debuted last week to public acclaim.

This nomination news has left fans shaken, and it seems the group itself is still coming to terms with the honor. The band's official Twitter page posted a video featuring several of its members as they watched the nomination ceremony live. RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook all watched closely as the nominations were announced, and they all jumped for joy after seeing their names flash on screen.

This is not the first time BTS has been nominated for a Grammy, but it is the first major category they've been nominated for. Back in 2019, the group was nominated for Best Recording Package after Love Yourself: Tear was released. The award didn't end up going to the team, but BTS did make headlines that night all the same after presenting at the Grammy Awards. They reappeared the following year as part of an on-stage performance of "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X. And if the group is lucky, they made get to finally perform (for real) at the 2021 Grammy Awards Ceremony.

