BTS Hits New Twitter Milestone With 12 Million Followers

It seems like nothing can stand in the way of BTS these days. 2017 saw the k-pop group rise to the top after their album “Love Yourself: Her” wowed fans internationally. Millions of those fans flocked to Twitter to support the boys, and they all just helped BTS reach a new milestone.

After all, the group now has 12 million followers. Congrats!

If you stumbled upon the official page for BTS on January 17, you would have seen its follower count tick over 12 million. The band reached the new social media milestone after reeling in 11 million followers last month. December 13 marked BTS’ last milestone so do not be surprised if the band hits 13 million by February.

With their new achievement in place, BTS remains the most-followed Korean Twitter account to date. It is also the only one from the country that has over 10 million followers, but bands like EXO hope to catch up soon enough.

When it comes to overall mentions on Twitter, BTS slayed the game in 2017. The band, which contributes part of its popularity to social media use, was the most-mentioned celebrity on Twitter last year. According to the numbers, BTS snagged the number one spot to become the site’s top artist internationally. The k-pop group was followed by Nicki Minaj, Harry Styles, Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan, Fifth Harmony, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Rihanna, and Ariana Grande.

Of course, BTS was not the only k-pop group mentioned. Other acts like SEVENTEEN, Wanna One, EXO, GOT7, TWICE, and more landed on the global list. As the new year moves forward, fans are eager to see how those social stats will shake-up as new comebacks come to light, so BTS fans are already strategizing how to keep their bias band in the top spot.

Do you think BTS can keep its Twitter following up in 2018? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!