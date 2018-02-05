BTS’ RM Reassures Fans Following Minor Surgery

It looks like the leader of BTS is taking a well-deserved break after going under the knife. New reports from South Korea confirmed RM had surgery recently and is in recovery at this time.

On February 5, industry insiders reported that RM received surgery to correct his deviated septum (via Soompi). After the reports went live, Big Hit Entertainment released an official comment confirming the story after assuring fans the operation went smoothly.

You can read the company’s statement below:

저 괜찮아요~ 수술 잘 받고 쉬면서 간간이 작업하면서 잘 있습니다~~ 노걱정 😜🤩#RM pic.twitter.com/cZZW33OMSW — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) February 5, 2018

“It is true that RM received surgery. He recently got surgery and has now been discharged from the hospital. He will rest and focus on recovery for now.”

Shortly after the news went live, RM took to Twitter to assure his fans he was doing well. The rapper, who’s birth name is Kim Nam-joon, posted a photo of his family dog as he recovered at home.

“I’m okay,” the idol wrote. “My surgery went well and I’m doing well. I’ve been working on music once and a while while I rest. Don’t worry.”

If you are not aware of RM’s condition, the rapper was suffering from a deviated nasal septum. The condition is a very common one as data suggests the disorder effects nearly 80% of people to some degree. The condition simply misaligns the nasal septum and can cause difficulty breathing, sleep apena, sinus infections, facial pain, and even snoring.

BTS’ legion of fans are hoping RM recovers quickly, and many have sent DIY memes to the band’s social media pages to cheer up the rapper. Right now, the group is enjoying a light schedule after a busy year of promotions. It was recently confirmed that BTS will be releasing their third Japanese album when “Face Yourself” goes live on April 4.

