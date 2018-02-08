Troye Sivan Says He’s Down To Collab With BTS

These days, it seems like BTS is the hot ticket when it comes to collaborations. The K-pop sensations have broken every Billboard record as their remixed single of “MIC Drop” with Steve Aoki has yet to drop off the Billboard Hot 100 chart since it debuted. It isn’t surprising that some of pop’s biggest acts are curious about BTS.

So, fans of BTS will be happy to hear that Troye Sivan is one of those artists, and he has a big thing for the band.

Recently, Sivan did a radio interview to promote his new single “My, My, My” and it was there the Aussie singer was asked about BTS. Fans sent in questions begging for a collaboration since the K-pop group is a big supporter of Sivan, and the singer says he’d be interested.

“That would be so fun,” Sivan said before describing how he recently learned of K-pop and BTS.

“I fell way down watching all their music videos. They’ve been so nice to me since day one, so I just want to meet them and say thank you. It’s a world I’ve yet to fully delve into and understand, so I’m just completely curious about the whole thing,” the singer said.

“I mean, they’re insane singers and dancers. Their music videos are so inspiring to watch because I don’t know if anyone in pop is making videos on that scale anymore with the big dance routines. It just feels really iconic.”

A bit later, Sivan confirmed he would be down to work with BTS – that is, if he can get in contact with the group. The singer admitted he wasn’t sure what the protocol for getting in touch with super famous singers is.

“I don’t know – how do you get in contact with super famous pop stars? I don’t know. We’ll see,” Sivan laughed.

Of course, fans of BTS have been vying for the band to collaborate with Sivan for some time. The group has mentioned the Aussie singer in interviews before, and Jungkook has often talked about his desire to work with Sivan. In the past, the BTS singer even did a cover of “Fools” with his bandmate RM, so maybe fans’ wishes for a BTS x Troye single will come true.

