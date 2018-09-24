How to Watch BTS Present United Nations ‘Generation Unlimited’ Speech

UPDATE: BTS has made their speech and can be watched below!

If you are ready for BTS to make history again, you can see the rising K-pop group hit another milestone in a few hours. Today, the idol group is slated to make an appearance at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, and it will be broadcast live to fans all around the world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, if you need an access point to the anticipated appearance, we’ve got you covered.

Earlier today, footage was released of BTS arriving at the UN building in New York following their recent live shows in Canada. Each of the group’s members were seen entering the building dressed in tailored suits, and they will make a brief speech this afternoon.

As it stands, BTS is slated to make a 3-minute speech on the UN stage Monday, September 24. The appearance will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET, and it will be available to stream online.

The best place to check out the stream will be through the United Nations’ website. The organization has a livestream set up for its events that can be found via the link above. The same feed is also streamed through the United Nations’ Facebook page.

For fans in the U.S., they can check out the stream via the UN or through ABC News. Good Morning America will also have streams running over the event here.

For those curious about BTS’ charitable work, the band is well-known for their work with organizations like Unicef. BTS will appear at the UN today as part of the organization’s Generation Unlimited program, a global initiative created to bolster youth between the ages of 10 – 24. This work aligns with BTS’ on-going ‘Love Myself’ campaign which has raised nearly $900,000 USD since its foundation. The charity is set to donate its proceeds to Unicef’s on-going efforts to end violence against children worldwide.

Today, BTS will become the first K-pop act to make a presentation at the UN Headquarters. Moon Jae-in, the president of South Korea, will take part in the speech along with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Will you be tuning in to hear what BTS has to say at the UN Headquarters? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!