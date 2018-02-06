BTS Shares First Teaser For New Netmarble Game

BTS is going all-in with its video game ambitions. After dominating the music scene in 2017, the K-pop group will continue that trend and jump into the world of gaming thanks to Netmarble.

Curious? Well, you should be. BTS will partner with the company for an official game this year, and its teaser is out now.

As you can see below, the game’s teaser is a short one. It shows live-action clips of BTS as the members pose for photos. One scene shows each of the members appearing to video chat with players as part of the cinematic game, and it ends with the boys rushing forward before a title screen appears. And, yes – that is Jungkook in the voice over.

The game, which is titled BTS World, will be a unique one for fans. The group has worked with Netmarble to create the title, and BTS did exclusive pictorials for the game. The group’s members also filmed various cutscenes for the game as the title will let players work with BTS as their managers.

So far, there is no firm date for the game’s debut, but Netmarble did say it was eyeing an early 2018 launch. So, fans of BTS better clear up some space on their smartphones ASAP.

If you are not familiar with Netmarble, then you should know the company is a well-known one in mobile gaming. The South Korean company was founded in March 2000 and has a slew of notable games in its catalog. Dragon Ball Online, Marvel: Future Fight, Scarlet Blade, Star Wars: Force Arena, and Dragon Striker are all titles under the company.

This game will not be the first one BTS has worked on. Earlier this year, Big Hit Entertainment released a title with Dalcom called BTS Superstar. The rhythm game lets fans collect digital cards and play various tap-games that are synced to BTS’ various songs.

