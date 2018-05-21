BTS Wins Top Social Artist At 2018 Billboard Music Awards

It’s official! BTS has done what many once thought was impossible. The rising K-pop group has taken home Top Social Artist for the second year in a row at the Billboard Music Award, and fans are rightly losing their minds.

Just moments ago, the big award was handed down by two of the stars from This Is Us. Despte fierce competition, BTS managed to take home the big award, and RM hit the stage to greet fans and thank them for all their work. After gathering in a small huddle, the members of BTS took a moment to thank fans for embracing them, and the audience at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas responded in kind.

Oh, and so did Halsey. The top artist could be seen cheering wildly for BTS as the group accepted their coveted award.

Like last year, RM used English to address the crowd as he said the band’s fanbase, ARMY, has taught each of the members how they think about social media and the weight of it. The group’s leader specifically said fans have told the boys how much their music has helped them personally, and that consideration has made all of BTS more mindful about how they reach out to fans on social media.

Of course, the cheers for the win were deafening, but they only went up a notch when Jimin came to the microphone. The principle dancer addressed the crowd in Korean before RM switched to Korean as well to tell the audience – and all of BTS’ millions of fans – that they are loved.

This marks the second year BTS has won Top Social Artist at the Billboard Music Awards as they took home to trophy in 2017. The consecutive win has only helped solidify the band’s growing presence in the western music scene as much of the buzz surrounding the awards ceremony tonight has been geared around BTS. Soon enough, the band will take to the stage for the Billboard Music Awards to share their first live televised performance of “FAKE LOVE”, their latest single from Love Yourself: Tear. So, if you are new to all things BTS, you will want to make sure you stick around for their live stage.

