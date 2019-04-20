Watch ‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ Season 3’s Opening Theme Here

Bungo Stray Dogs‘ third season was one of the big returns of 2019, and definitely one of the most anticipated releases of the Spring anime season. Much like the first two seasons of the series, the third season is exploring a different story as it seems to be highlighting Dazai’s early days in the Port Mafia. Now that the new season has premiered its second episode, fans got a look at the series’ newest opening theme sequence that further emphasizes the new focus.

The opening theme for the third season is titled “Setsuna no Ai” and is performed by GRANRODEO, who return from the series’ first season and film outing Dead Apple. You can check it out below thanks to @Kirari_star on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Takuya Igarashi, director of the first two seasons and Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple, returns to direct the third season for BONES. Yoji Enokido returns from the seasons and film to write the scripts for the new season as well. The voice cast for the first three anime projects have been confirmed for a return in the third season too. You can currently find the third season streaming on Crunchyroll, and they describe it as such:

“The White Tiger and the Black Beast – Nakagawa Atsushi and Akutagawa Ryunosuke’s fight against Francis F. brings an end to the great war against the Guild. Life goes on as normal in Yokoyama, thanks to the continued truce between the Armed Detective Agency and the Port Mafia, who, together, saved the city from ruin. But there are still rumors of Guild stragglers and other crime organizations making their way in from abroad. Meanwhile, Dazai Osamu had premonitions of another impending disaster. Lurking in the darkness is the Fyodor D., leader of pirate organization Rats in the House of the Dead, his dreadful plans on the verge of execution.”

Bungo Stray Dogs was originally created by Kafka Asagiri with illustrations provided by Sango Harukawa for Young Ace magazine in 2012. The series follows the members of the Armed Detective Agency, a group full of individuals with super powers and use them to solve mysteries, and carrying out various missions for the mafia. The series is most well known for naming its characters after famous literary authors like Edgar Allen Poe, Agatha Christie, Mark Twain, and Akiko Yosano.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!