Major Shonen Jump Series Confirms It’s Not Ending Yet

One major series from Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has confirmed that it’s not going to be ending anytime soon as it has kicked off a whole new phase of its run. Shonen Jump has been going through a lot of changes this year as not only have a few major series come to their natural ends, but ten others have been cancelled. The magazine is about to go through a whole lot more changes as its 2020s era of serializations also seem to be nearing the natural ends of their own stories as well. But there’s one major series not going anywhere yet.

Kenta Shinohara’s Witch Watch seemed to also be reaching the end of its own run as some of its latest developments had brought the main duo of Nico Wakatsuki and Morihito Otogi closer together than they ever have been before. But with the newest chapter of the series, it’s now been confirmed that the manga isn’t going to end anytime soon as the third (and likely final) phase of the series has begun with the start of a whole new arc, Witches & Warlocks, as the Warlocks have taken the war in a more public direction.

What’s Going on With Witch Watch?

Witch Watch Chapter 225 picks up shortly after Nico and Morihito have sparked their romance. They have decided not to go fully public with their relationship as the two of them are still in the midst of the war against the Warlocks, and now it’s taken a much more aggressive turn. Dorey, a streamer with eight million subscribers, starts a live stream with over a million people watching it at once. It turns out he had been using it in order to spread the Warlocks’ curse to all of these people as well.

Dorey not only reveals himself to be a Warlock, but they also make a very public showing of their power. Declaring that they have kicked off a new war, a new line of Warlocks has fully revealed themselves as it’s been made clear that Witch Watch is about to start a whole new era. Then the official title of it has been revealed as it’s now labeled as “Witch Watch Part 3: Witches & Warlocks,” following reports popping up earlier in the week about the series’ extended run with Shonen Jump magazine.

What Does This Mean for Witch Watch’s Future?

This means that Witch Watch is going to last for much longer with the magazine. While its other works like The Elusive Samurai and Sakamoto Days have kicked off their respective final arcs and are now closer to the end than before, it’s now been revealed that Witch Watch is going to run for a bit longer as well. But there’s a chance that this is also going to be the final arc of the series, because after going public with it all (and giving a million innocent people the curse) is something you can’t really go back from.

We’re about to start seeing the final fights in the series, but there’s also no way to gauge just how long this is actually going to last. A final arc for a series could range anywhere from a few months to a year before it all comes to its own end, so it just remains to be seen how it’s all going to work out as it starts to wrap up this likely final story.

