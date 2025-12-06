A Shonen Jump Classic Is Returning for New Revival in 2026 After 40 Years: Watch the Trailer

One major franchise from the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine will be returning for a new revival anime next year, and it’s going to be a major comeback nearly 40 years in the making. Shonen Jump has been going through a pretty big year as not only is the current state of the magazine in flux as Shueisha has been trying to find their next wave of franchises to carry it all into the future, but fans might have also noticed that many classic works have started to make their return too. And another hit is on the way next year.

Buronson and Tetsuo Hara’s legendary Fist of the North Star is one such series as it’s coming back for a brand new revival anime to help commemorate the 40th anniversary of the manga’s original debut. The new anime is not going to look like anything seen in the franchise’s past, however, as this new project is going to come to life through CG animation and a new staff behind it all. You can check out the newest look at Fist of the North Star’s new revival anime below ahead of its debut next year.

What to Know for New Fist of the North Star Anime

Fist of the North Star will be making its premiere sometime next year, but has yet to confirm a concrete release window or date as of the time of this writing. Hiroshi Maeda will be directing the new revival for TMS Entertainment, Kazuhiko Inukai will be writing the scripts, Naoki Hisatsune will be handling the character designs, Koji will be handling animation direction, and Yuki Hayashi will be composing the music. As for what to expect, the staff behind this new revival is teasing that this new show will be much closer to the original manga.

The previously announced voice cast includes the likes of Shunsuke Takeuchi as Kenshiro, Daiki Yamashita as Bat, M.A.O as Rin, Wataru Takagi as Jagi, Tsuguo Mogami as Toki, and Taiten Kusunoki as Raoh. New additions to the voice cast were confirmed with the release of this new trailer as well with Koji Yusa and Saori Hayama both joining as Shin and Yuria respectively. Byt the looks of this trailer, it’s going to be a very dramatic departure from the way Fist of the North Star has been seen before. It just remains to be seen as to whether or not this new direction will be accepted by fans.

What Is Fist of the North Star?

Buronson and Tetsuo Hara’s Fist of the North Star first made its debut with Shonen Jump in 1983, and went on for a successful five year run before it came to an end. An anime adaptation would debut back in 1984, and didn’t end until 1988 with a ton of memorable episodes. Though fans of the current generation of anime might not be entirely familiar with this series, it’s influenced a lot of other Shonen Jump action series in the years that followed.

Fist of the North Star is inspired by the likes of Mad Max and other post-apocalyptic stories to showcase it’s own story taken place in a ruined world. It follows Kenshiro, a martial artist who is using a dying style to take on all sorts of enemies across the wasteland to brutal and gory results. Now that it’s coming back to the spotlight, it has a whole new shot at success.

