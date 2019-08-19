Cannon Busters Fans Are in Love With the Series’ Netflix Debut

Netflix’s bigger push into anime has seen many huge series coming over from Japan and boosting the streaming service’s library, but one of the major efforts had fans’ interest ever since it was announced. LeSean Thomas’ Cannon Busters is unique for several reasons, and standout collaborative effort from both Western and Eastern creators.

Not only is it filled with a cast of characters normally not seen in anime projects, the series has had a well of support from fans from its initial Kickstarter pilot episode. But now that the full 12 episode series has released on Netflix, what are fans saying?

Fans are absolutely in love with Cannon Busters so far. From a great first impression with its stylish opening theme sequence (fans are already asking for a full OST release), to its stellar cast of diverse characters and voice actors, and production from the same studio as Symphogear, Cannon Busters is already a major hit in the making.

Read on to see what fans are saying about the series below, and let us know how you feel in the comments! You can currently find the series’ 12 episodes now streaming on Netflix if you want to check it out yourself!

Philly the Kid Has Many Quirks…

find it amusing that everyone comments on this dude’s awful hygiene but he still takes the time to tie a tie properly and iron his white button up’s #CannonBusters pic.twitter.com/4pWEeHnc8a — ch⭐p @💛🦌 (@chippychime) August 17, 2019

“How Much Cannon Busters Fan-Art Do I Need to Draw?”

how much cannon busters fanart do I need to draw for everyone to go watch it on netflix. well I’m not afraid to find out pic.twitter.com/vs1yEUpaAJ — ⚜ Marty Tina G. ⚜ (@geezmarty) August 17, 2019

Don’t Skip the Intro!

Me: *Heard the Opening song for the first time*

Netflix: SKIP INTRO

Me for the rest of the Series: #CannonBusters pic.twitter.com/OcKWkN9Kum — Something Bugging You (@SamuraiWhoSmels) August 16, 2019

Where’s that OST Though?

bruh if they don’t drop the cannon busters OST rn i’ll throw a crusade.. i NEED to listen to that intro on repeat #CannonBusters pic.twitter.com/Ms3mNTtNhq — fionna ｡⋆ʚ♡⃛ɞ (@tamagofi) August 17, 2019

“Gotta Rep However You Can”

Actual photo of my ugly ass at my work station. Gotta rep however you can tho. #CannonBusters pic.twitter.com/mCDdYc8tkJ — Jabari B. (@Lumineth) August 18, 2019

Can We Get A Live-Action Cannon Busters Next?

Throwing my name in the ring early. Philly The Kid in the live action #CannonBusters 🔫 pic.twitter.com/tYX39lhNyi — Khleo Thomas (@KhleoThomas) August 16, 2019

“Such a Grand Milestone in Animation”

We’re all saying #CannonBusters has all the vibes of Trigun and Cowboy Bebop and but it’s SO more than that.



Spotlighting varied, dark-skinned characters play leading roles in a wild, explosive, mecha, sci-fi show THAT IS ANIME is such a grand milestone in animation. pic.twitter.com/NcECDrRzE0 — Christopher Wade 🎃 (@CWadeTheSequel) August 16, 2019

🙂 or >:O

“My Heart is FULL”

#CannonBusters.. My heart is FULLLLLLLLL 😭😩😍🎉 pic.twitter.com/jjdnzff1SP — 🌻°E B O N I X°🌻 (@EbonixSims) August 15, 2019

Protect Her at All Costs!