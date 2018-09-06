‘Captain Marvel’ Skrulls Draw Hilarious ‘Dragon Ball’ Piccolo Comparison

Dragon Ball and Marvel have more in common than you may expect. Both franchises have seriously powerful characters gunning to save their worlds, and those legends are pitted against some strange aliens to see their jobs through.

Now, Captain Marvel is really highlighting the similarities between the franchises. After all, a slew of first-look photos just went live, and fans cannot stop comparing the Skrulls to Piccolo and his Namekian brethren.

Oh, to be pointy eared and green… right?

Over on Twitter, fans are doing double takes between the Skrulls and everyone’s favorite Namekians. As you can see above, popular artist BossLogic was one of the first to point out the duo’s similarities, and it looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe ended up making aliens who look more like Piccolo than — well — Piccolo.

Of course, the main point of comparison being used for the Skrulls is Piccolo’s live-action form. Way back when, Hollywood endeavored to make a live-action adaptation of Dragon Ball that infamously bombed with audiences. The film, which is titled Dragonball Evolution, stars Piccolo as its main villain. The character’s live-action looks were painfully mocked as Piccolo lost his iconic facial features in live-action only to replace them with a super boring costume.

Now, the Skrulls have joined the MCU, and their pointy ears and high-tech uniforms have got Dragon Ball fans wondering what might have happened if Hollywood had done Dragonball Evolution even a bit better.

Obviously, there are some clear differences between the Skrulls and the Namekians. Yes, they are both green, but Piccolo’s race is best-known for its antennae and muscular patches around the torso and arms. Skrulls have Spock-friendly ears as well, but they have patterned facial markings, and their ability to shape-shift inform their lithe frames.

