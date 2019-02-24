‘Captain Marvel’ Nabs Big Anime Dub Cast

Captain Marvel is gearing up to launch Marvel’s new era of films, and it’s got a ton of fan support and hopes behind it. Now the film just may get as big of a wave in Japan as it does in North America now that the dub cast has been revealed.

The Japanese Captain Marvel website has revealed the Japanese dub cast behind seven of the film’s main characters, and they include some big anime favorites. You can see the full list below.

Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel will be portrayed by Nana Mizuki, who fans may recognize as the voice of Naruto‘s Hinata Hyuga, Jude Law’s Yon-Rogg will be played by Toshiyuki Morikawa (Hiroshi Nohara in Crayon Shin-chan), Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos will be dubbed by Toshihiko Seki (Duo Maxwell in Mobile Suit Gundam Wing), Gemma Chan’s Minn-Erva will be portrayed by Yoko Hikasa (Mio Akiyama in K-ON!), Rune Temte’s Bron-Char will be played by Hiroki Yasumoto (Hozuki in Hozuki no Reitetsu), Algenis Perez Soto’s Att-Lass will be portrayed by Satoshi Hino (Ainz Ooal Gown in Overlord), and Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury will be dubbed by Naoto Takenaka (Shigeki Arakawa in Patlabor 2: The Movie).

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel is scheduled to hit theaters on March 8, and March 15 in Japan. The film stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Djimon Hounsou as Korath, Lee Pace as Ronan, Gemma Chan as Minn-Erva, Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson, with Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell, Ben Mendelsohn, Lashana Lynch, and Jude Law.

The film has already resonated with anime fans long before the Japanese dub cast was confirmed as one of the first Captain Marvel trailers instantly made Dragon Ball fans think of the popular Super Saiyan transformation when Carol Danvers uses her Binary form abilities. Now it’s just got an extra layer of anime goodness.

