‘Captain Marvel’ Gets Magical Girl Makeover Thanks To ‘Sailor Moon’

Captain Marvel is pulling her weight in theaters, and fans around the world are paying homage to the Marvel heroine. Now, an interview from Brie Larson has tied Carol Danvers to an anime icon, and one fan is taking that connection to a whole new level.

So, if you would like Captain Marvel to join the Sailor Scouts, a piece of fan-art is here to help you imagine what that crossover would look like.

Over on Twitter, a fan hit up netizens with their take on Sailor Marvel. The piece was done after Larson did an interview revealing her love for Sailor Moon, and this piece proves Carol Danvers would fit in perfectly with Serena.

Since ‘Captain Marvel’ star @brielarson credited Sailor Moon as a role model, I had to draw her like this XD Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/oHfHAk3f0b — Drachea Rannak (@Drachearannak) March 13, 2019

As you can see above, the artwork imagines Captain Marvel with her golden locks down and a Starforce tiara on her head. The anime take reimagines Carol’s looks to fit Sailor Moon, but it is her outfit that is grabbing attention. The heroine is redefining cosplay goals with her look, and it’s all thanks to its Sailor Scout bent.

The outfit uses Captain Marvel’s traditional colors of blue and red, but its cut is totally different. The bodysuit is replaced with an ornate tank top and skirt. The frilly outfit features a bow just like Sailor Moon, but its Starforce flair and utility belt proves Carol means business. The look is completed with a pair of thigh-high boots with knee protectors, and her glowing aura lends Carol more so to Super Saiyan Goku than Sailor Moon for once.

Given Captain Marvel’s space voyages, there is actual crossover opportunity for the heroine. A simple trip to the right universe would allow Carol to meet up with the Sailor Scouts, and fans would love for Chewie to meet Luna if given the chance.

Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films on the horizon include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

