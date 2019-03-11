‘Captain Marvel’ Star Brie Larson Credits Sailor Moon As A Role Model

Being a superhero is tough, and Brie Larson is learning that these days. The actress may play Captain Marvel on the screen, but the gig has pushed Larson into doing some truly super things. Still, the job is nothing compared to what one heroine puts up with daily, and Larson admits she looks up to them for that reason.

After all, Sailor Moon is not someone to mess with, and Larson is here to back up the princess with all of Captain Marvel’s photon fury.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, the Marvel Studios newcomer sat down to do an interview with Buzzfeed for Captain Marvel. It was there the actress owned up to her role models, and her list may surprise fans.

‘My real-life role model is my mom, for sure. I loved the Spice Girls… I loved Sailor Moon,” Larson said before adding: “I’d come home from school just to try and not miss a second of Sailor Moon.”

So, if you were one of those kids who rushed home to watch Sailor Moon on Toonami, then you should know you weren’t alone. Larson and millions of others were keeping you company.

While there are no plans to have Sailor Moon hit up live-action anytime soon, Larson would be an interesting fit for the heroine. However, it sounds like the actress has her schedule full with Carol Danvers for the foreseeable future. Following her recent live-action debut, Captain Marvel will reappear on the big screen in Avengers: Endgame before hopefully knocking back a sequel of her own if Marvel Studios is feeling generous… and they better be. It’s either that or Sailor Moon might have to punish the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the name of the moon.

Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films on the horizon include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Do you think Captain Marvel and Sailor Moon would get along well?Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!