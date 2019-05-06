Viral Post Proves Captain Marvel Channels Sailor Moon in Avengers: Endgame

Captain Marvel has become one of the biggest heroes to enter the MCU in awhile, and the heroine has fans wrapped around her photo-powered fingers. After a successful solo outing, the heroine proved she didn’t come to play in Avengers: Endgame, and one fan knows why that’s the case.

Well, at least one of the reasons why. After all, Captain Marvel gave off some serious Sailor Moon vibes, and fans think she was channeling a very specific scout.

So, warning! There are mild spoilers for Avengers: Endgame below:

Over on Twitter, a fan known as kayncli pointed out the rather spot-on tie between Captain Marvel and Sailor Uranus. In fact, the post says the pair have the same energy, and fans would be hard-pressed to disagree.

Same energy pic.twitter.com/3YPOJCcGCc — 🔥 K Δ Y L Δ 🔜 #DnDLive2019 🔥 (@kayncli) May 4, 2019

As you can see above, a screenshot of Captain Marvel is shown to the right which hails from Avengers: Endgame. The heroine is rocking their iconic short hair from the film, and she is giving some serious side eye while dressed in a dark blue outfit.

Of course, this image is being compared to Sailor Uranus, one of the outer rim Sailor Scouts. The girl, who also goes by Haruka Tenoh, has powers associated with the wind and sass. The effortlessly cool Scout has become a favorite for her no-nonsense attitude, and Captain Marvel has fallen into a similar embrace. So, if Hollywood ever needs someone to bring this Sailor Moon heroine into live-action, there’s little doubt Brie Larson could do it.

After all, the actress is a fan of the franchise. When promoting Captain Marvel, Larson spoke with Buzzfeed about her childhood role models, and she admitted Sailor Moon was high up on the list with her mom.

‘My real-life role model is my mom, for sure. I loved the Spice Girls… I loved Sailor Moon,” Larson said before adding: “I’d come home from school just to try and not miss a second of Sailor Moon.”

So, can you see the connection here? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5th.

