You Can Now Buy Cardcaptor Sakura’s Iconic Dresses

If you’ve ever wanted to dress like Sakura from Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card, rejoice. A whole line of the frilly, fancy, and sophisticated dresses is now available for pre-order.

The mail-order company Favorite One is now offering six of Sakura’s most iconic looks for fans to pre-order. The dresses represent a wide variety of looks from one based on Sakura’s crystal tutu from the anime’s first opening sequence — a lovely white and gold knee-length dress with crystal charms dangling from gold trim — to an all-pink room wear dress and capelet based on her battle costume from the second episode. The collection even as a near-exact replica of the Tomoeda Junior High uniform, though the dress has combined the separate elements of the outfit to make one dress with delicate lace trim. Tomoyo even has a dress in the collection, based off of the outfit she wears in episode seven.

You can check out all of the dresses on Favorite One’s website here.

While the dresses are somewhat elaborate with lots of little details to make them more accurate to the anime representations, the dresses are fairly affordable, costing between $113 and $163 each. The dresses are expected to begin shipping in mid-August.

If one of Sakura’s dresses isn’t enough of an immersive experience for you, though, you can also check out a Cardcaptor Sakura Kero-centric cafe in Japan. The cafe, located on the fourth floor of Tokyo Solamachi, Tokyo Skytree Town, is only open until July 8, but features some of Kero’s favorite dishes, dishes inspired by Kero, and drinks in a special, commemorative take-home glass.

For those unfamiliar with Cardcaptor Sakura, the series fallows elementary student Sakura who discovers that she has magical powers after accidentally releasing a set of magical cards from a mysterious book. CLAMP’s original manga ran for 12 volumes between November 1996 to July 2000. The sequel manga, Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card launched in 2016 and follows Sakura in junior high. After a prophetic dream about a mysterious figure, the Sakura Cards turn blank and are rendered completely powerless. Sakura and her friends then set out on a quest to find out what is wrong. Along with her guardians and protectors, Cerberus and Yue, Sakura must find and capture the transparent cards using a new, and much stronger key.

The original characters all returned, but middle school aged. Director of the original 1990s series and films Morio Asaka returned to direct the new series for Madhouse. CLAMP’s Nanase Ohkawa handled the composition and contributed to the scripts. Animation director for the previous series and films Kunihiko Hamada is the character designer, and CLAMP’s Mokona handled costume and card designs. Masafumi Mima is sound directing, and Takayuki Negishi composed the music. Maaya Sakamoto also returned perform the opening theme song, “CLEAR.”

The original 1990s series will also be receiving a 4K remaster that scans its original 35mm film negatives digitally into 4K. The 11-disc set features the anime’s two seasons: the “Clow Card” arc, which ran for 46 episodes from April 1998 to June 1999, and the “Sakura Card” arc, which ran for 24 episodes from September 1999 to March 2000.

