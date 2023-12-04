Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Is Getting a Special Arc

Cardcaptor Sakura has been around for ages, and now, it seems the main series has come to a close. After its launch in the '90s, Cardcaptor Sakura returned to the stage some years ago with its Clear Card sequel. This week, the second manga came to a close, but it turns out Cardcaptor Sakura has plans for a comeback already.

The update comes from Nakayoshi itself, the magazine that housed the Cardcaptor Sakura sequel. After the manga's final chapter went live, the magazine announced the series was working on a comeback for its April 2024 issue. It turns out Clear Card will debut a "special arc" next March, so the magical girl series is far from over.

At this point, we know little about this upcoming arc, but it will be set in the canon Cardcaptor Sakura Universe. We can expect to find Sakura Kinomoto in junior high unless some kind of time skip is involved. If that is the case, we might get to see the heroine in high school, and the sight will leave fans begging for a third manga ASAP.

If you are not caught up with Cardcaptor Sakura these days, the hit manga is overseen in English by Kodansha Comics. As for the anime, you can find the Cardcaptor Sakura shows streaming everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll. So for those wanting to know more about the manga's sequel, you can read the official synopsis for Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card below:

"Clear Card picks up right where Cardcaptor Sakura left off, with Sakura and Syaoran starting junior high school. With the Final Judgment passed, Sakura thinks school life will be quiet, but then all her cards suddenly turn blank! The mysterious new power she discovers will change how she thinks about her powers..."

