Carole and Tuesday Ends with Touching Thank You Message

Carole and Tuesday has been one of this year’s quieter successes, but fans shouldn’t mistake its volume for quality. The series has become a top title in Japan thanks to director Shinichiro Watanabe, and its slow-going release in the U.S. has churned out plenty of fans already. Sadly, the show couldn’t last forever as it came to an end this week, and fans just got a big thanks for all of their support.

Over on Twitter, fans heard from one of the show’s creators who thanked them for making Carole and Tuesday the success it has become. Eisaku Kubonouchi sent her thanks to fans with a short message and a black-and-white sketch to boot.

“I would like to thank all of the people involved in the production of Carole and Tuesday,” Kubonouchi shared.

As you can see above, the character designer drew up a sketch of the show’s main characters as a gift for fans. To the left, fans can see Carole in her usual outfit while Tuesday looks shy off to her side. The artwork comes together thanks to some gorgeous line art, and it has only reminded fans how unprepared they are to say goodbye to the show.

Thankfully, there is a way to catch up on Carole and Tuesday in the U.S. if you want to stream the show. The anime is exclusively licensed to Netflix, so fans can catch its first set of episodes online now before the streaming site adds the rest of the series this December.

Carole & Tuesday features Miyuri Shimabukuro as Carole, with English vocals by Nai Br.XX, Kana Ichinose as Tuesday, with English vocals by Celeina Ann, Akio Otsuka as Gus, Miyu Irino as Roddy, Sumire Uesaka as Angela, Hiroshi Kamiya as Tao, and Mamoru Miyano as Ertegun. Shinichiro Watanabe serves as supervising director on the series with Motonobu Hori as director. Further staff includes Eisaku Kubonouchi as original character designer and Tsunenori Saito as character designer.