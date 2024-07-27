Every Cartoon Network Show Confirmed for New Crossover Special, “Crisis on Infinite Mirths”

Jellystone! will be expanding its animated world even further with a massive Cartoon Network crossover event, and the creator behind it all has confirmed many classic shows appearing in the new special, “Crisis on Infinite Mirths.” Jellystone! has been showcasing a wide library of Hanna-Barbera projects and licenses with its new animated series streaming on Max. The three seasons shared thus far have seen all kinds of unexpected shouts outs and crossovers over the years, but now the series is definitely going even bigger by incorporating Cartoon Network’s massive library of classic shows too with a new special event episode.
Jellystone! will be clashing with Cartoon Network in the upcoming special, “Crisis on Infinite Mirths.” The special will be releasing with Max in the near future, but has yet to announce a release date as of the time of this publication. With the new special screening during a presentation as part of the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 weekend, creator behind it all C.H. Greenblatt has also revealed to fans on Instagram many of the shows that will have characters appear in the new crossover.
Cartoon Network Shows Coming to Jellystone Crossover
The Cartoon Network shows currently revealed by Greenblatt to have some representation in Jellystone‘s “Crisis on Infinite Mirths” crossover special are as follows:
- The Powerpuff Girls
- Dexter’s Laboratory
- The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy
- Evil Con Carne
- Ed, Edd n Eddy
- Regular Show
- Camp Lazlo
- Adventure Time
- Chowder
- Time Squad
- Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends
- Cow and Chicken
- Johnny Bravo
- Samurai Jack
- Codename: Kids Next Door
- Ben 10
- Whatever Happened to Robot Jones?
- The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack
- My Gym Partner is a Monkey
It was previously teased that over 60 Cartoon Network characters would be appearing in the Jellystone! crossover special, but the full roster of shows and characters has yet to be revealed as of the time of this publication. It’s also yet to be revealed in what capacity many of these characters will be involved, but Greenblatt did also tease on social media that the original voices for these characters will return to reprise their respective roles (which Grim voice actor Greg Eagles had teased during voice recording work last year).
If you wanted to check out more of Jellystone‘s wacky adventures in the meantime, you can now find all three seasons of the animated series now streaming with Max. They tease Jellystone! as such, “Welcome to Jellystone, where Yogi Bear, Top Cat, Jabberjaw, and an endless parade of colorful characters live, work, and play together.”