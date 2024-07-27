Every Cartoon Network Show Confirmed for New Crossover Special, “Crisis on Infinite Mirths”

Jellystone! will be expanding its animated world even further with a massive Cartoon Network crossover event, and the creator behind it all has confirmed many classic shows appearing in the new special, “Crisis on Infinite Mirths.” Jellystone! has been showcasing a wide library of Hanna-Barbera projects and licenses with its new animated series streaming on Max. The three seasons shared thus far have seen all kinds of unexpected shouts outs and crossovers over the years, but now the series is definitely going even bigger by incorporating Cartoon Network’s massive library of classic shows too with a new special event episode.

Jellystone! will be clashing with Cartoon Network in the upcoming special, “Crisis on Infinite Mirths.” The special will be releasing with Max in the near future, but has yet to announce a release date as of the time of this publication. With the new special screening during a presentation as part of the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 weekend, creator behind it all C.H. Greenblatt has also revealed to fans on Instagram many of the shows that will have characters appear in the new crossover.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Poster for Cartoon Network vs. Jellystone crossover, “Crisis on Infinite Mirths”

Cartoon Network Shows Coming to Jellystone Crossover

The Cartoon Network shows currently revealed by Greenblatt to have some representation in Jellystone‘s “Crisis on Infinite Mirths” crossover special are as follows:

The Powerpuff Girls

Dexter’s Laboratory

The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy

Evil Con Carne

Ed, Edd n Eddy

Regular Show

Camp Lazlo

Adventure Time

Chowder

Time Squad

Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends

Cow and Chicken

Johnny Bravo

Samurai Jack

Codename: Kids Next Door

Ben 10

Whatever Happened to Robot Jones?

The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack

My Gym Partner is a Monkey

It was previously teased that over 60 Cartoon Network characters would be appearing in the Jellystone! crossover special, but the full roster of shows and characters has yet to be revealed as of the time of this publication. It’s also yet to be revealed in what capacity many of these characters will be involved, but Greenblatt did also tease on social media that the original voices for these characters will return to reprise their respective roles (which Grim voice actor Greg Eagles had teased during voice recording work last year).

If you wanted to check out more of Jellystone‘s wacky adventures in the meantime, you can now find all three seasons of the animated series now streaming with Max. They tease Jellystone! as such, “Welcome to Jellystone, where Yogi Bear, Top Cat, Jabberjaw, and an endless parade of colorful characters live, work, and play together.”