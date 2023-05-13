The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy Star Teases Grim's Return

The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy just might be making a comeback as one of the stars behind the famous Cartoon Network animated series is teasing that Grim will be returning soon! The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy has a pretty notable stint with Cartoon Network as it ran for over six years in the early 2000s, and its episodes have since left a major mark on fans. It's often brought up as one of the many Cartoon Network series fans are hoping to see get a revival in some way, and those behind the original have been just as supportive of that return idea.

It turns out that one of the stars behind The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy has actually made a comeback as Greg Eagles, who provided the voice for the titular Grim in the original series, has returned to Cartoon Network studios for a returning project as Grim. While Eagles is playing coy about exactly what kind of return this means for Grim (and whether or not it means The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy is making a full return alongside Grim), it's definitely an exciting prospect for fans of the character. Check out Eagles' tease below:

Will Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy Get a Revival?

As it turns out, original The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy series creator Maxwell Atoms has revealed he has already pitched Cartoon Network on a potential return for the franchise, "Right now, CN is sitting on a project I came up with to introduce new audiences to Billy & Mandy," Atoms detailed to fans with a post on Tumblr. "That could (through time and a circuitous route) see me getting back to [Billy & Mandy: Destroy Us All], but the industry as a whole is in a pretty dark place right now. We'll see what this year brings and where Time-Warner-Discovery-Comcast-Plus ends up. This wouldn't be the first time Billy & Mandy have crawled back from the grave."

With The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy creator trying to bring the series back, and one of its stars happy to return for the role for this new project, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy could have a much brighter future than any fans of the Cartoon Network series could have imagined!

What are you hoping to see from Grim's comeback to Cartoon Network? What do you think it could be? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Cartoon Network in the comments!