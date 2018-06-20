‘Castlevania’ Updates Fans About Season 2 Premiere

If you are about to go stir crazy waiting for Castlevania to drop, you should know your patience will be rewarded sooner rather than later. After all, it looks like the Netflix original series will make a comeback this year, and the 2018 premiere comes courtesy of one of Castlevania‘s writers.

Taking to Twitter, Warren Ellis put fans at ease by updating them on the status of Castlevania‘s new season. After being announced last year, there has been little word on the show’s progress, but the writer says Netflix will release season two before the year is out.

“FAQ: #CASTLEVANIA season 2 will be 8 episodes long, out sometime later this year. I don’t have the release date yet – these things are decided by people other than me,” Ellis wrote on Twitter.

“Lots and lots of great animators are working incredibly hard on it. You’ll have plenty of warning of the date.”

If you need to brush up on your Castlevania lore, then you can check out the show’s first season on Netflix. When the series premiered last year, it was met with rave reviews on behalf of fans and critics… and that doesn’t even include gamers. The anime series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse which dropped in 1989. The game takes place in the 1476 as a hunter known as Trevor Belmont tries to take down Dracula as the vampire lords over much of Europe. You can check out the anime’s synopsis below:

“Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.”

