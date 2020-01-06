Castlevania Season 3 Gets 2020 Tease from Studio

The hunt for Castlevania rages on, my friends. It has been quite some time since the show hit up audiences with updates, but fans have not given up hope on the series. Netflix has confirmed a third season of its hit anime is on the way, and one particular studio is teasing fans over its imminent release.

Recently, Powerhouse Animation took to Twitter to shared the things it is most excited for in 2020. It did not take long to decipher the message despite its emoji leaning, and it has to do with all things vampire.

“We are very excited for 2020,” Powerhouse Animation tweeted, but the year was written out rather special. The numbers were composed of a few dozen vampire emojis which can definitely pass for Dracula.

So far, the studio has yet to say anything about a Castlevania release date, and Netflix is much the same. Neither parties are ready to reveal the season’s premiere, but Castlevania fans are hoping it comes soon. Traditionally, the anime has come out around October, but season three could break the trend. And if not, that means the show will put out all-new episodes in ten months or so.

Last year, fans revealed their true excitement for the show when an alleged release date was shared for Castlevania season three. A post by Netflix said the show would return in early January, but ComicBook.com has since confirmed the report was made in error. That means fans are still in the dark, waiting for Simon Belmont to return.

If you’re not familiar with Netflix’s take on Castlevania, then you can check out the show’s first seasons on Netflix. The anime series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse from 1989 for the Nintendo Entertainment System. The synopsis for Netflix’s Castlevania reads as such: “Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.”